Share:

LAHORE - Following the successful launch of the first-of-its-kind Chikan Kari Eid Festive Collection, leading luxury designer Zainab Chottani has launched her alluring Prêt Eid Festive Collection.

The collection ranges from the brand’s signature classic cuts to contemporary cuts in casual, luxury and formal wear designed in an array of colours. Indeed, Zainab Chottani is critically acclaimed as one of the leading luxury designers in the country. Known for her signature aesthetics, intricate embellishments and sophisticated craftsmanship, Zainab Chottani has also gained global reputation in wedding wear with her extravagant heritage couture sculpted in luxuriant fabrics in both bold and soft hues, in Prêt with her vision for intricacy and modern cuts and Printed Lawn collections with her unique play on colours.