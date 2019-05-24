Share:

SIALKOT - A 12-year-old girl was brutally murdered after rape following her abduction in Maiyadiyaan village, Shakargarh tehsil here.

According to police, Kot Abdul Malik (Sheikhupura district) based labourer Sadiq Fareed and his family had gone to Maiyadiyaan village to attend a wedding ceremony of their relative. On May 21, an accused named Sadaqat Ali forcibly kidnapped Zuhra Bibi, 12, daughter of Sadiq Fareed when they were on the way back home after attending the wedding ceremony.

Later, the accused strangled the girl after rape, and threw her dead body in fields. The accused had also tortured the girl before murder.

Rayya Khas police SHO Tauheedur Rehman told The Nation that the police had arrested the accused, and he had confessed to the crime. He added that the police had also recovered the dead body of the girl.

The SHO revealed that the police had arrested three accused namely Sadaqat Ali, Ittefaq Ahmed, and Ansar, adding that their samples had been sent for DNA tests to ascertain whether the girl was raped or gang-raped by the accused. The bereaved family has sought justice from Punjab Chief Minister Sardar Usman Buzdar and the police high-ups.

1,600 DISPLAY CENTRES FOR VOTER LISTS UPGRADATION

The Election Commission of Pakistan (ECP) has established as many as 1,600 display centres for the upgradation of voter lists in all six districts of Gujranwala division namely Sialkot, Narowal, Gujrat, Mandi Bahauddin, Hafizabad, and Gujranwala.

The ECP officials said that the heads of the local boys and girls schools and local Assistant Education Officers (AEOs) would receive applications by locals for addition or change in voter lists at these official ECP display centres.

The ECP officials added that there were total 9756,000 registered voters in all 20 constituencies of National Assembly and 44 constituencies of Punjab Assembly in the division. “Final voter lists will be displayed on May 31,” the officials added.