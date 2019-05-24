Share:

KARACHI - At least 21 more people in Ratodero, district of Sindh, have been found Human Immunodeficiency Virus (HIV) positive taking the total to 638 patients on Thursday. 522 children and 116 adults have been affected by HIV so far. AIDS Control Program team briefed that blood screening camps continue to work in Taluka Hospital Ratodero and different villages.

According to the in-charge Dr Sikandar Memon of Sindh AIDS Control programme, 21554 people have been tested so far where 21 new HIV-positive cases have surfaced in Sindh. Moreover, more than 100 infected children are being treated at different hospitals, while blood screening of other people is still underway. Meanwhile, unauthorized laboratories, blood banks and clinics have been closed by the health department and the [Sindh] Healthcare Commission with the support of district administration.

Furthermore, more HIV screening camps at the THQ hospital Ratodero were suggested to identify hidden cases among all age groups; campaigns to create awareness of the spread and transmission of HIV/AIDS and screening of all high-risk groups, parents of affected children and their close contacts in the family.