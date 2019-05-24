Share:

KAMALIA : The administration has destroyed as many as 46 illegal water connections built for water theft in Mohallah Paghalan Wala and Madinah Abad.

This was stated by Assistant Commissioner (AC) and Administrator Municipal Committee Kamalia Rao Tasleem Akhtar during a media talk here the other day.

He appealed to people that the administration was supplying clean drinking water so they must not leave water taps open at their homes. He advised them to use water only when it was necessary and ensure payment of bills. He said that the administration would continue operation against illegal water connection, adding that it would also maintain smooth supply of clean water. Later, the AC visited Kamalia Tehsil Headquarters (THQ) Hospital.

where he went round different wards and inspected the facilities being provided to patients. He ordered better cleanliness on the hospital’s premises.

The AC also visited a Ramazan Bazaar where he said that the administration was providing subsidy to people on daily use items according to the instructions of Punjab government.