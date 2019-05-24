Share:

LAHORE (PR): The 54th annual general meeting (AGM) of Sui Northern Gas Pipelines Limited was held on Thursday at Lahore. The company’s annual accounts for the year ended June 30, 2018 were placed before the shareholders. As per declaration, the company earned all time highest after tax profit of Rs. 11,121 million in its history which translates to earnings per share of Rs.17.54. The valued shareholders of the company considered and approved the payment of cash dividend at the rate of Rs. 7.05 per share of Rs. 10/- each i.e. 70.50 % for the year ended June 30, 2018 including interim cash dividend of Rs.1.5 per share of Rs.10/- each, as recommended by the Board of Directors. The shareholders also considered and adopted the annual audited accounts of the company for the year ended June 30, 2018 together with the Directors’ and Auditors’ Reports thereon. The shareholders also approved the appointment of M/s EY Ford Rhodes, Chartered Accountants as auditors of the company for the financial year 2018-19. The share transfer books of the company will be re-opened from May 24, 2019.