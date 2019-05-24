Share:

RAWALPINDI - The Anti Narcotics Force (ANF) car­ried out operations against drug mafia across the country and seized 506kg narcotics besides arresting 28 sus­pected smugglers, informed ANF HQ spokesman on Thursday.

He added as many as 9 vehicles have also been impounded by the ANF that were being used for transporta­tion of drugs.

According to him, ANF seized 506kg narcotics during operations against drug mafia in different parts of coun­try and arrested 28 culprits and im­pounded 9 vehicles while conduct­ing 23 counter-narcotic strikes. The seized drugs comprised of 105.31kg Hashish, 376.6kg Opium, 14.792kg Heroin, 4.625kg Methamphetamine (Ice) and 5.184kg Amphetamine (Ice).

As per details, ANF staff foiled a heroin smuggling bid at New Islam­abad International Airport and held suspected smugglers including a Brit­ish national of Pakistani origin and seized 858 grams heroin from their possession.

The accused were identified as Mu­hammad Saqib Khan, Muhammad Ra­jib and Muhammad Sajid Khan, hailing from Mirpur, trying to catch a flight number PK-791 to Birmingham. The heroin was concealed tactfully in 4 hair spray bottles, he said. A case has been registered against the accused while further investigation was underway.

Similarly, a team of ANF stopped a suspicious car near Terkai Toll Plaza on GT Road and arrested two men namely Muhammad Asif and Taos Khan with recovery of 2kg Charas that they had concealed in secret cavities of the car. Cases were lodged against them, the spokesman added.

He mentioned that another accused Insaf Gul, resident of Hangu, was also arrested by ANF at New Islamabad International Airport and 1.130kg Ice was recovered from his bag. He was boarding for Jeddah through flight No PA-272. In another operation, ANF Rawalpindi intercepted a car near Tar­nol Railway Crossing, GT Road, Islam­abad and recovered 3.580kg Heroin which was concealed in 4 ladies suits placed in the car and front door of the said vehicle. A person onboard namely Saleem Khan, resident of Peshawar, was arrested on the spot.

In the third operation, ANF Rawal­pindi arrested an accused namely Mu­hammad Shahzad resident of Sheikhu­pura and recovered 1kg Opium and 1kg Hashish from his possession. He was arrested near Tarkai Toll Plaza, main GT Road, Jhelum. In fourth operation, ANF Rawalpindi arrested an accused Saqib Khan, resident of Nowshera, at Islamabad International Airport and recovered 2.920kg Ice from his travel­ling bag. He was travelling to Medina through flight no GF-771.

In the fifth operation, ANF Rawal­pindi arrested an accused namely Zahid Hussain at Islamabad Inter­national Airport and recovered 10.354kg Heroin which was con­cealed in his trolley bag. He was boarding for Manchester via Dubai by flight no EK-613. In sixth operation, ANF Rawalpindi arrested an accused namely Muhammad Shahid, resident of Swabi, at Islamabad International Airport and recovered 1.134kg Ice, from his Ihram. He was boarding for Jeddah through flight no PA-270.

In the seventh operation, ANF Rawalpindi on intelligence based in­formation intercepted a truck near Baga Morr, GT Road, Islamabad and recovered 308.4kg Opium and 51.6kg Hashish which was tactfully concealed in secret cavities of the vehicle. Resul­tantly, two accused persons namely Said Afzal and Aziz ur Rehman both residents of Khyber Agency were ar­rested during the operation, he said.

The spokesperson added that ANF also took action against drug smug­glers in Karachi, Lahore, Quetta, Pe­shawar and other cities and seized huge quantity of narcotics from their possession.

The cases have been registered at respective ANF police stations under CNS Act 1997 and further investiga­tions are underway, he said.