KARACHI - Pakistan Meteorological Department’s Heatwave Early Warning Centre on Thursday warned against another spell of extreme hot weather in Karachi from May 25-27.

Met Office has informed that the heatwave will likely to grip Karachi city and surrounding areas from May 25 to 27. The day temperatures would rise to 39-41ºC during this period particularly on Saturday and Sunday, the weather warning said.

During the extreme hot spell the weather will remain hot and humid, and the wind direction will change from west and southwest to west and northwest, weather advisory said.

The met office has advised the authorities and all stakeholders to take necessary precaution. In earlier heatwave from May 1st–3rd the maximum temperature in Karachi soared up to 42°C.

Emergency was declared in hospitals besides establishment of heatstroke centres in the city following the announcement about the extreme hot weather.

The low pressure in the Arabian Sea hampers routine sea breeze to the city during the spell of heat wave and hot and dry winds could blow from north and northwest, the heat wave warning centre said.

Medical experts advise citizens to avoid unnecessarily leaving homes in extreme sunlight and hot weather.

If you have no other alternative but to venture outside to run an errand, try to wear a hat and sunglasses. A hat is the best form of head covering which not only protects your head and scalp from the heat but also your brows.