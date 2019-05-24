Share:

KARACHI - Death toll in armed clash near Karachi mounts to two as another injured person expires during treatment in Civil Hospital here on Thursday.

According to details, one person was killed and four others were injured in an armed clash between two groups near Karachi Sabzi Mandi the other day. The injured were under treatment at Civil Hospital where another wounded person identified as Aziz breathed his last, raising death toll to two where three others were still under treatment at the facility.