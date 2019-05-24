Share:

LOS ANGELES - Billie Eilish is ‘’still trying to learn’’ how to prioritise her mental health .

The 17-year-old singer doesn’t think as many people look after their wellbeing as others believe and she’s doing her best to keep herself in a good place.

She said: ‘’I think when people hear, ‘Remember to take care of your mental health’, they think everyone else is but that is not at all accurate.

‘’For me, I’m trying to learn still that I stay OK.’’

The ‘Ocean Eyes’ hitmaker insisted reaching out for help doesn’t make people ‘’weak’’ and told fans that checking on a friend or reaching out to someone who might need help during a time of need can really make a difference.

Speaking in a PSA video for seizetheawkward.org, she said: ‘’It doesn’t make you weak to ask for help. It doesn’t make you weak to ask a friend to go with you to a therapist.

‘’You should be able to ask anyone for help and everyone has to help someone if they need it. Starting that conversation, you don’t have to make it super serious right away.

‘’You say, ‘How are you feeling?’ Ask somebody, ‘Yeah I’m good’. ‘Really? Are you actually good?’

‘’Sometimes you don’t even have to say something for them to know. They understand. And they don’t ave to say anything to you. Sometimes it’s about a hug.

It’s about somebody holding you and not even telling you anything.

‘’The main thing I’m trying to say is that you should keep your ears open and you should listen.’’

And Billie recalled how much better she has felt when friends and family have reached out to her with a kind message