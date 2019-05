Share:

LAHORE - Lahore Board of Intermediate & Secondary Education (BISE) Chairman Chaudhry Muhammad Ismail has said no part-II paper of intermediate annual examinations 2019 has leaked and the examination is going smoothly. Similarly, there is no truth in the reports regarding paper leak on social media sites, he said in a statement issued here on Thursday. He said the Lahore board has made elaborate arrangements to ensure complete transparency in the examination process.