LONDON - Theresa May is expected to announce her resignation as British prime minister on Friday, most British national newspapers reported Thursday.

May’s resignation will trigger a race among senior ministers to replace her as leader of the Conservative Party, and herald a new approach to the deadlocked Brexit negotiations that have besieged her premiership, local media said.

The latest blow for May came Wednesday night when one of her staunchest supporters, leader of the House of Commons Andrea Leadsom, resigned. Leadsom said she could not present the prime minister’s withdrawal bill – which May plans to publish Friday – to parliament because she opposed a second referendum.