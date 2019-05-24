Share:

Earlier this week, leaders of the 1922 Committee of the Conservative Party told the British media that a no-confidence vote on the PM would be allowed if Theresa May doesn't announce a date for her resignation on Friday.

According to the British PM, she will step down as the Tory leader on 7 June. May also stressed she will continue to lead the government until her successor is chosen.

The politician also expressed hope that the Conservative Party would "renew itself" in the coming years and would deliver Brexit properly.

The statement by the UK prime minister comes after earlier this week British lawmakers criticised her Brexit plan.

The disagreement over Brexit in the government led to the resignation of the House of Commons leader Andrea Leadsom, while the opposition has called for snap general elections in order to resolve the issue.