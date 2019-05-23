Share:

LONDON - Voters in Britain were heading to the polling stations Thursday morning for the European Parliament elections.

Britain is split into 12 regions for the elections, including 9 in England and one each in Scotland, Wales and Northern Ireland. A total of 73 members, known as members of the European Parliament (MEPs), will be elected in the constituencies.

Polling stations in Britain are open from 7:00 to 22:00 BST. Results will come out after all European Union (EU) nations have voted during the next three days, with the voting process completed by 22:00 BST on Sunday.

Initially, the elections were not planned as Britain prepared to leave the EU on March 29. However, at the European summit in April, the British government and the European Council agreed to delay Brexit until October 31.

It is uncertain for how long British MEPs will sit because of the uncertainties over Brexit. The elections are the ninth time Britain has elected MEPs to the European Parliament.