LAHORE - Provincial Minister for Food Samiullah Chaudhry has said that Punjab Chief Minister Sardar Usman Buzdar will emerge as the number one chief minister with the passage of time.

“The performance of the Punjab CM has remained the best in comparison with chief ministers of other provinces during the last nine months. He has also been appreciated from south Punjab region,” he said . The minister said that every MPA could meet the chief minister without any restriction any time. He is an honest, truthful and hard working personality, added the minister.