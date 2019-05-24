Share:

Lahore - The closing ceremony of three days ‘Calligraphy Workshop’ organised by Alhamra Arts Council in collaboration with Pakistan Calligraphy Artists’ concluded on a positive note at Alhamra Art Gallery on Thursday.

Moneeza Hashmi attended the event as the chief guest. Workshop was conducted by famous artists and teacher in the field of Calligraphy such as Irfan Ahmed Khan, Imran Sultan and Asad Mehmood were part of it.

This worshop was attended by 70 students of different school, colleges.

On the occasion, LAC, Executive Director, Ather Ali Khan said that Alhamra will continue to hold workshop like this for people to learn these skills.

He added that after receiving a huge number of registrations for this skill, Alhamra has planned to start Calligraphy classes after Eid for everyone.

The chief guest distributed certificates among the participants of calligraphy workshop and said that she is thankful to Lahore Arts Council for conducting this workshop and Alhamra is playing a very important role in providing facilities and educating artists from all over Pakistan.

BLUB- Workshop was conducted by famous artists and teacher in the field of Calligraphy