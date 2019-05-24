Share:

LAHORE - Punjab Chief Minister Sardar Usman Buzdar Thursday called a meeting of the Punjab cabinet at the committee room of his office today.

The meeting would discus 10-point agenda. Ministers, advisors, special assistants, chief secretary and others will attend the meeting. CM Buzdar presided over a meeting at his office to review govt plan to crack down on manufacturers and sellers of fake products and counterfeit cosmetics.

The chief minister ordered constitution a committee under Law Minister Raja Basharat. He said the committee would submit its recommendations within 30 days for stopping manufacturing and sale of fake products and cosmetics.

The meeting also reviewed a proposal about setting up a separate authority for dealing with manufacturing and sale of fake and substandard products.

Addressing the meeting, the chief minister said that no action was taken against substandard and fake products in the past and the outgoing governments paid no attention to it. He said that the mafia involved in preparation and sale of substandard and fake products was given a free hand in the past, but there was no room for such mafias in the new Pakistan.

“Now this mafia would have to be eliminated in practical manner as they were playing with the health of people. This heinous business would not be tolerated at any cost,” he added.

The chief minister directed the committee to submit comprehensive recommendations for taking a decisive action.

Nation greeted: Punjab Chief Minister Sardar Usman Buzdar has congratulated the nation on successful experiment of Shaheen-II ballistic missile. He paid tributes to the armed forces of Pakistan, scientists and engineers for making the defence of the country impregnable. The CM said Pakistan has achieved yet another milestone and the defence capability of the country would be further strengthened.

Also, Buzdar congratulated woman cricketer Nida Dar for setting an Asian record of fastest half-century in T20. The CM has appreciated her performance against South Africa, adding that she brought home laurels. Nida Dar is an asset of the national cricket team, he added.