LAHORE - Chief Secretary Yousaf Naseem Khokhar has directed the Infrastructure Development Authority of Punjab (IDAP) to focus on quality in development projects.

He was presiding over a meeting at IDAP office here on Thursday. Speaking at the meeting, the Chief Secretary said that there should be no compromise on quality in construction work and uplift projects must be completed within the stipulated time. He mentioned that merit and transparency would have to be promoted for improving performance of departments.

He said that planning is very important factor in progress of any institution, adding that IDAP must enhance its capability to meet the future challenges. He opined that the authority can play a pivotal role in success of projects to be launched under public-private partnership (PPP).

The Chief Secretary said that like cities, provision of best medical facilities for people of rural areas is the top priority of the government. He said that all resources are being provided for provision of best healthcare to people at their doorstep. He mentioned that attractive salary package and other benefits are being given to the doctors serving in far-flung areas so that they could work with more dedication and commitment.

Lauding the IDAP for completing revamping of 26 DHQ and 16 THQ hospitals in the province, the Chief Secretary said that funds have been allocated for restoration of 25 more health facilities in Tehsils. He also issued orders regarding approval of PC-I for Nishtar Hospital-II Multan and Mother and Child Hospital in Mianwali, besides directing the primary health department to prepare a proposal for establishment of a hospital in remote areas of Attock or Bahawalnagar.

The Chief Secretary also inspected different offices and daycare centre in IDAP building. IDAP Chief Executive Officer Mujahid Sher Dil gave detailed briefing to the meeting. He said that the authority worked on 22 projects in the province, adding that eight have been completed and work on 14 is under way. The meeting was attended by Secretary Planning and development, secretaries of health departments and officers concerned.