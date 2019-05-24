Share:

LAHORE - An anti-terrorism court (ATC) Thursday handed over an alleged facilitator of Data Darbar suicide bomber to Counter-Terrorism Department (CTD) on 20-day physical remand.

Earlier, the CTD officials produced the alleged facilitator, Mohsin Khan, before ATC Judge Sajjad Ahmad.

The investigation officer requested the court for grant of 60-day physical remand for recovery of explosives and information of other accused.

However, the court handed over the accused to the CTD for 20 days and ordered for producing him on expiry of the remand term.

The alleged facilitator was a resident of Shabqadar in Charsadda district and he was arrested during a raid at his hideout in Bhatti Gate by the CTD.

More than a dozen people, including policemen were killed and 25 others wounded in the suicide blast outside Data Darbar . A suicide bomber detonated his explosive jacket close to an elite police vehicle outside the shrine, popularly known as Data Darbar in Lahore’s Lower Mall area. A five-member joint investigation team constituted by the provincial government started investigation the terror attack claimed by Hizbul Ahrar, an offshoot of the Pakistani Taliban. Police officers and intelligence operatives are members of the investigation team. Two facilitators of the suicide bomber were arrested by police during a security operation in Lahore’s Garhi Shahu, last week.