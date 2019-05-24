Share:

ISLAMABAD - An iftar reception for Chevening and British Alumni was hosted by the British Deputy High Commissioner Richard Crowder at his residence on Thursday.

The reception was attended by Chevening scholars, British alumni members as well as senior officials from the British High Commission.

The event also celebrated achievements of Chevening Alumni in 2019 as well as giving an opportunity for networking between members of the British alumni and the Chevening Alumni.

Speaking at the iftar reception, the British Deputy High Commissioner Richard Crowder said: “The year 2019 marks 36 years since we launched our flagship Chevening Scholarship Programme. Pakistan is one of the priority countries for Chevening and our alumni are now over 1,650 strong.

The programme offers an opportunity to future leaders and influencers from across Pakistan to study a fully-funded one year master’s degree at UK’s top universities, network with scholars from around the world and build strong relationships between our two countries.”

The senior diplomat said: “Chevening alumni continue to do well in their respective fields in Pakistan. Earlier this year, two alumni from Pakistan, Abia Akram and Amna Zamir Shah, were among the 35 global Chevening change makers whose efforts were highlighted in an exhibition in London. Chevening alumni have also led on 3 successful debates on local governance, future of journalism and civil service reforms in Islamabad and Lahore. Our ambition is to have an equal number of male and female scholars from Pakistan by 2020 and we look forward to our alumni helping us with achieving that ambition.”

The application window for Chevening Scholarships will open in August 2019 to receive online applications for academic year 2020/2021.

Chevening is the UK government’s international awards scheme aimed at developing global leaders. Funded by the Foreign and Commonwealth Office (FCO) and partner organisations, Chevening offers two types of award – Chevening Scholarships and Chevening Fellowships – the recipients of which are personally selected by British embassies and high commissions throughout the world.

Chevening offers a unique opportunity for future leaders and influencers from all over the world to study a fully-funded one year master’s programme of their choice at the top universities in the UK.