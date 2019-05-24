Share:

During the month of Ramadan Muslims fast. This 30-days long exercise detoxes the body. It helps blood sugar to stay in control and fights inflammation. Fasting improves heart health, boost brain function, reduces weight, and increases growth hormone secretion. The spiritual exercise of fasting also delays ageing and ensures longevity, but it also relies on what we feed our body on. Sadly, in Pakistan, no dining table is complete without pakoras, samosas and other fried snacks. We think of these things essential for every person who is fasting. People break their fasts mostly with fried food, which is hazardous for health.

As yummy as these snacks may sound and as ravishing as they may look on the table, taking them in excessive quantities is not beneficial for health. The banaspati ghee or oil being used is in repetition usage which is an alarming situation for people of all age. On the other hand, Punjab Food Authority has banned many local vendors who are using vanaspati ghee or re-using oil, which is affecting people in large numbers. The health of people is not only in their hands but also the Punjab Food Authority (PFA) needs to take this opportunity to stop such products which are injurious to health.

MARINA PERVAIZ,

Lahore, May 23.