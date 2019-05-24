Share:

KASUR - Medicines for the treatment of hepatitis and stomach related problems have gone scarce at Kasur District Headquarters (DHQ) Hospital which reflects the height of sheer negligence on the part of hospital management.

The Nation has learnt that patients are facing a great deal of inconvenience due to shortage of these medicines, and they are forced to purchase medicines from market whose prices are beyond their reach. The market price of medicines is between Rs4000 and Rs5000 which the poor people cannot buy. The staffers at the hospital’s dispensary issue an irrelevant set of medicines contrary to the prescriptions by the doctors in outdoor ward. Besides, patients are not properly examined and prescribed medicines in haste. The Nation’s survey also reveals that doctors are extremely rude to patients at the hospital; nevertheless, these very doctors pay due attention to patients at their private clinics and examine them properly at exorbitant fees.

Moreover, CCTV cameras at the hospital are non-functional which has raised serious security concerns among the people who visit the hospital very often. It is to be noted that due to lack of effective security measures, a newborn girl was recently kidnapped from Gynae Ward of the hospital. The girl, however, was recovered by police. It has also been observed that policemen, deployed at the hospital’s check-post, remain busy gossiping to each other; and due to their negligence, many motorcycles have been stolen from the parking lot of the hospital. People have demanded that Punjab Chief Minister Usman Buzdar take notice of the situation.

MAN SHOT AT, INJURED

A man was shot at and injured by two suspects at Salamatpura. According to B-Division police, Naveed Ahmed sat in a hotel to have tea when he was injured in firing by suspects identified as Zain and Waseem. They fled from the scene, leaving Naveed with critical injuries. He was shifted to Kasur District Headquarters (DHQ) Hospital. Police were investigating.