LAHORE - The district administration on Thursday continued raids to implement the Ehtram-e-Ramazan Ordinance and sealed several eateries in the city. The district administration imposed fine on people who were eating at a restaurant on Kamahan-Ludhar Road. Model Town Assistant Commissioner Zeshan Nasrullah Ranjha raided multiple restaurants like Bimillah Hotel, Haq Ali Burger Point, Kuji Haleem and Lahore Park Restaurant and sealed them. All these restaurants were sealed in Raiwind and Adda Plot areas. Nine people were arrested and a hefty fine was imposed on them over violation of Ehtram-e-Ramazan Ordinance 1981 that was introduced in General Ziaul Haq’s era. Also, price control magistrates imposed Rs129,000 fine on shopkeepers who were selling essential commodities on inflated prices in the local market. At least 55 people were arrested and 15 were sent to jail. Lahore Deputy Commissioner Saleha Saeed said that hoarders would not be allowed to store the essential commodities and operations against the profiteers would continue.