Share:

Federal Minister for Education Shafqat Mahmood called on Foreign Minister Shah Mahmood Qureshi here on Friday.

During the meeting, the Education Minister and Foreign Minister discussed reforms in the education sector.

Speaking on the occasion, Shafqat Mahmood said that revolutionary steps are being taken to bring a uniform syllabus and promote literacy in the country.

He said we are also working on a program for skill development as per international standards.

Qureshi hailed the steps taken to promote education, bring it in par with the international standards and assured all sorts of cooperation in this connection.