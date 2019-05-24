Share:

OKARA: Three members of the same family along with a co-passenger died in a car accident in Saudi Arabia.

Javed of Okara, his wife Razia and two sons namely Ali and Asad flew to Sadi Arabia on Umrah pilgrimage. The family and a co-passenger named Noreen were travelling in a car when it faced an accident at Wadi Barva. As a result, Javed, his wife Razia, and son Ali died on the spot. Asad and Noreen got injured and were rushed to hospital where the latter breathed her last. Heirs demanded that the government ensure early arrival of the bodies in Pakistan.