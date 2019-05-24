Share:

LAHORE - Minhaj University Lahore (MUL) Deputy Chairman Board of Governors Dr Hussain Mohi-ud-Din Qadri has said that government should impose education emergency and pace up the facilitation process for the private education sector in country.

He was talking to The Nation on his initiatives for Minhaj University, about future plans and problems being faced to the private sector universities.

“We don’t see any difference in higher education sector in Pakistan whatever is happening now and a year ago. If this is not been taken seriously then the higher education industry which has groomed in last couple of years will be destroyed,” he said.

“I don’t say that they don’t have the capacity to do the tasks. I believe PHEC and HEC should be given confidence and free hand by the government and at least the attitude of bureaucracy must be changed,” he maintained.

Hussain Mohi-ud-Din Qadri said universities survived with modern programs but getting permission for such programs take two to three years for approval.

Talking about the future plans, he announced that MUL is going to open its first campus in Islamabad soon and that initiative would take the university’s contribution in education sector to new heights.

“MUL started with one college and now it has 35 departments, 12 faculties. And 15000 students and around 175 graduate and post graduate degree programs and it has became a successful private sector chartered university and registered in WIII category of HEC,” he said.

Dr Hussain Qadri said MUL foreign collaborations are also unique among all other private sector universities like our students of Sharia and Law College can join Jamia Al-Azhar in Cairo without wasting an academic semester.

The young educationist feels proud to launch School of Peace and Counter Terrorism Studies and School of Religions and Philosophy as his brainchild projects for Minhaj University Lahore.

He said that these two departments are gaining popularity due their unique style of teaching and content for studying counter terrorism and about different religions of the world. “These schools are Minhaj’s proud and people from all over the world are joining us for faculty and to get enroll for BS and diploma program,” he added.

Pakistan is the only country in the world which had laid more than 70000 lives in the fight against terror and Minhaj was the only institution which had opened its academic discourse for countering terrorisms and its reasons, Dr Hussain Qadri said.

“There is historical contest prior to what Minhaj University is serving to the education sector. If you look into the history of Indo-Pak, you would see that around 1850s the main education system was the madrassa education system which was initiated by Muslims community of Indo Pak,” he explained.

“When British became official colonial masters of the Sub Continent, they introduced their secular education system and that was the time Muslim education system started lonely in the Indo Pak which actually created the clear and sheer divide between the two education systems. I have also written this whole historical scenario in my book Pakistan Ka Nizam-e-Taleem (Pakistan’s education system).

“Prior to that divide there was only one education system from where the lawyers, doctors, civil servants, clerics and engineers were graduating around 200 years ago. The mainstream Muslim education system was offering all kinds of disciplines not only in Sub Continent but it were much seriously taken in Middle East and Muslim Africa and in Muslim Spain as well,” he was of the view.

“In 1980s when Minhajul Quran was founded by my father Shaykh ul Islam Dr Muhammad Tahir ul Qadri there was a similar divide in education system. On one side, there was madrasas working and educating in country divided on sectarian lines and other side there was completely secular education was being provided to students. Students from seminaries and from the university considered each other as kafirs and ignorant people.

That had continued for several decades so Minhaj ul Quran was founded on the point that we need a revolution in society but through equitation which Sir Syed Ahmed Khan propagated in late 1880s.

He said MUL is playing its own vital part in accelerating the pace of national development and reconstruction, with a shift from routine education to the concept of human capital formation and university with its character and culture of promoting the Islamic social values will fortify moral fiber of the youth, he added.

He said “It is our mission to make the younger generation grow into competent leaders in their own disciplines and executives of the future taking them into the main stream of national life”.