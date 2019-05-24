Share:

ISLAMABAD : Koral police station on Thursday registered a case — second in 2 days— against Gulalai Ismail, an activist from Pashtoon Tahaffuz Movement, for making anti-state speech and inciting Pashtuns against government and the armed forces. A day earlier, Shahzad Town police had registered a case under section 6/7 of the Anti-Terrorism Act against the PTM activist. According to the FIR registered on Wednesday at Shahzad Town police station on the complaint of one Zeeshan Riaz, Gulalai Ismail delivered an anti-state hate speech during a protest rally organised in Islamabad against murder and alleged rape of 10-year-old girl Farishta. Farishta went missing from her home on May 15 and her body was found from near her home some 4 days later and in the meantime, the police did almost nothing to trace the missing child. The FIR stated that Gulalai Ismail used foul language against Pakistan and Army when she addressed the protesters at Tramari Chowk and deliberately incited Pashtuns against the government and the army. Prime Minister Imran Khan had to intervene on Wednesday over the murder of 10-year-old girl and the police officials who had refused to register case were booked and subsequently arrested. The PM had expressed his displeasure over delay in the arrest of police officials. The prime minister had also ordered suspension of sub-divisional police officer of Shahzad Town and removal of the superintendent of police (Rural Zone).

Later, police high-ups immediately sprung into action, arresting Station House Officer of Shahzad Town police station and investigation officer in the case. The authorities also removed medico-legal officer of Polyclinic hospital Abid Shah apparently for delay in the post-mortem of Farishta.

The arrests were made in the night and on the next morning; they were produced before the court which granted them bail. Both the officials; Abbas, son of Shams ud Din, SI, and Nasir Mahmood, son of Roshan, would join judicial inquiry into the incident. The FIR registered on Thursday under section 6/7 of the Anti-Terrorism Act 1999, section 124-A, 153-A and 500 of the Pakistan Penal Code stated that Farishta incident was not first of its kind in the country but Gulalai, through her address to the protesters, spoke against government and the army.

The FIR stated that the speech provoked Pashtuns on linguistic basis. The case was registered on the complaint of SHO police station Koral.

Meanwhile, Lohi Bher police station registered a case against one Ehsan, son of Riaz, for attempting sexual abuse of son of one Khalid Waheed, a resident of Swan Garden Islamabad.