BARBADOS - England batsman Alex Hales and Sri Lanka seamers Lasith Malinga and Isuru Udana were among the big gainers in the 2019 Caribbean Premier League draft, bagging USD 160,000 each after being picked up in the first round. Hales went to Barbados Tridents, Malinga to St Lucia Stars, and Udana to St Kitts & Nevis Patriots.

Andre Russell and Dwayne Bravo were retained by Jamaica Tallawahs and Trinbago Knight Riders respectively in the first round. Pakistan legspinner Shadab Khan, who missed CPL 2018, rounded off the first-round picks and will be in action for Guyana Amazon Warriors in the upcoming season.

Shadab is a like-for-like swap for Rashid Khan, who will instead feature as a marquee player in the Euro T20 Slam, which clashes with the CPL. Other CPL regulars such as Brendon McCullum, Luke Ronchi and Chris Lynn have also opted for the Euro T20 Slam over the CPL.

Kieron Pollard, who captained St Lucia Stars last season, has moved to his home franchise TKR, and will help fill the void left by the absence of Lynn and McCullum. Nicholas Pooran, who recently played for Kings XI Punjab in the IPL, was picked up by the Amazon Warriors as their marquee player. Chris Gayle will return to his home franchise Tallawahs as their marquee name while Jason Holder will be Barbados Tridents’ marquee player.

Australia legspinner Fawad Ahmed, who was the highest wicket-taker last season, with 22 scalps in 13 games, was drafted in the second round by Stars.