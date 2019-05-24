Share:

ISLAMABAD - Prime Minister Imran Khan on Thursday confirmed his participation in OIC Summit scheduled in Makkah on May 31. Prime Minister while speaking Governor Tabuk Prince Fahd bin Sultan Al Saud who telephoned to Prime Minister Imran Khan and said he looks forward to Prime Minister’s upcoming visit to Saudi Arabia.

The Prime Minister reciprocated the greetings and thanked for the generous support of Saudi Arabia to Pakistan at this difficult time. He also confirmed his participation to the forthcoming OIC Summit in Makkah. The KSA has extended a $3.2 billion deferred payment facility with Pakistan for petroleum products from the start of July.