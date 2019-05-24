Share:

ISLAMABAD - As part of its ongoing efforts to make a smooth coordination between the federal interior ministry and provinces, Interior Minister Brigadier (Retd) Ijaz Ahmad Shah Thursday met with Chief Minister Khyber Pakhtunkhwa Mahmood Khan.

The Ministry of Interior in a statement issued from Islamabad said that the interior minister met with Mahmood Khan at Chief Minister House Peshawar. Inspector General of Police KP Naeem Khan was also present

The meeting discussed the overall security situation at the provincial ad national level. Both sides agreed to take concrete steps for improving the law and order situation.

Earlier this week, Shah had met with Chief Minister Punjab Sardar Usman Buzdar in Lahore and the meeting had decided to launch fresh crackdown against hate speech and hate material in the province in order to effectively implement the National Action Plan against terrorism.

The duo had agreed that a better coordination would be maintained in future between federal and Punjab governments for better security situation in the province.

Shah had stressed that Ministry of Interior would help the province in maintaining of law and order which was a prime responsibility of provinces after the passage of 18th Amendment. The minister had also said that he would visit other three provinces following this visit.