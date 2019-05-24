Share:

LOS ANGELES : The 50-year-old actress is reportedly keen to show off her singing and dancing skills in a ‘’fun-filled, stylised’’ movie and has ‘’put the word out’’ that she’s eager to feature in a musical. A source told the new issue of Globe magazine: ‘’Jen’s put the word out she wants to rock a fun-filled, stylised Bollywood-type rom-com that’ll knock people’s socks off.’’ Although the ‘Just Go With It’ star is looking to star in a romantic comedy, the insider explained that she’s being careful which project she chooses following Brie Larson’s badly reviewed 2018 movie ‘Basmati Blues’. They said: ‘’Jen, no doubt, will be on high alert to choose a super script.’’ Jennifer previously toyed with the idea of a musical based on her hit ‘90s sitcom ‘Friends’ - in which she starred alongside Courteney Cox, Lisa Kudrow, Matt LeBlanc, Matthew Perry and David Schwimmer as a group of pals navigating their way through their 20s in New York City - and considered ‘Glee’ actress Lea Michele to take over her role as Rachel Green. A source said: “Jen has completely fallen in love with the idea of a Broadway-ready Friends musical.”