Share:

KARACHI - Acting Ameer of the Jamaat e Islami, Liaqat Baloch, has said that like the previous governments, the PTI government had put the country’s economy on the path of destruction by continuing the economy of interest based loans and begging.

He was speaking at Iftar programmes in Karachi on Thursday.

He said the government did not have any vision and the IMF team was sucking the blood of the people. He said the country could be pulled out of the crisis by adopting the Islamic economic system, self reliance and by taking into confidence the capitalists and technocrats of the country.

Referring to the meeting between the foreign ministers of Pakistan and India in Bishkek, Liaqat Baloch said the attitude of the Indian Foreign Minister at the meeting was aggressive as she spitted venom against Pakistan while the Foreign Minister Shah Mehmud Qureshi’s statement was defensive and cowardly.

He said that Shah Mehmud Qureshi did not mention the killings of the youth in Kashmir or India’s terrorism in this country.

While talking to the media of the JI Sindh, Liaqat Baloch, said that Karachi was mini Pakistan and unrest in Karachi affected the whole country.

He said that the Imran khan government had done nothing for the return of Dr Aafia Siddiqui, the killings on the 12th of May, the Baldia Town tragedy, the Naqibullah case and the burning alive of the city lawyers.

On the other hand, the killers and extortionists had been honoured and thrust on the people again. He wondered why every government felt pleasure in inflicting agony over the people of the port city.

The JI acting Chief said that the Muslim world was facing hard times and conspiracies at every step. He said that the US, India and Israel had failed in Afghanistan but a new war was being thrust in the Gulf mainly to create obstacles in the solution of the Kashmir and Palestine issues. He said that the colonial powers were anti Islam while the international bodies were biased against Islam and the Muslims

He said that if the Muslim world continued its in-fighting and remained disunited, it would have to face new wars and destruction.

Liaqat Baloch also called on the former Ameer of the JIP, Syed Munawar Hasan, and enquired about his health. Syed Munawar Hasan was gradually improving and was in better health. The two leaders discussed the affairs of the JI besides the situation obtaining in the country.