NOORPUR THAL : Former Jamaat-e-Islami (JI) district ameer Malik Waris Jasra said that the JI had always raised voice for a solution the problems faced by the masses.

Talking to media, he said that the JI would continue to raise voice against price hike, unemployment and other public issues. He added that the party would also raise voice for safeguarding the Constitution and the democratic system. He urged the youth to follow in the footsteps of Quaid-e-Azam Muhammad Ali Jinnah. He also urged the rulers to improve governance for the betterment of the masses. “We must learn to forgive and forget the mistakes of each other. Every human being is marred by errors, but as human beings it is our prime duty to forgive the wrongdoings of each other,” he added.