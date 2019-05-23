Share:

AMMAN - King Abdullah II of Jordan reaffirmed on Thursday that the Palestinian issue is the central issue in the Middle East and will remain on top of Jordan’s priorities.

At a meeting with Palestinian President Mahmoud Abbas in Amman, the king stressed that Jordan places all its capabilities at the disposal of the Palestinians to attain their legitimate and just rights that will result in the establishment of an independent Palestinian state at the borders of 1967 with East Jerusalem as its capital.

King Abdullah reiterated the need to preserve the historic and legal status of Jerusalem, while pledging Jordan will continue to play its historic and religious role in safeguarding the Islamic and Christian holy sites in Jerusalem based on the Hashemite Custodianship.