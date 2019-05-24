Share:

ISLAMABAD - Special Assistant to Prime Minister on Information and Broadcasting Dr Firdous Ashiq Awan on Thursday said that the culprits involved in the murder of girl Farishta would be brought to justice and black sheep in the police department would be dealt with for their negligence in the case.

She was talking to media during her visit to the house of Farishta – the 10 year old girl who was murdered few days back.

She said that reforms would be initiated to improve the police and justice system according to demands of the present times and to better tackle such incidents in future.

She said that she came to assure the victim family of support of the government, adding, Prime Minister Imran Khan was striving to bring reforms in the paralysed system.

She said that Farishta was the daughter of the nation and the injustice and cruelty done to her was evidence of the challenges faced by the society. Firdous said that Prime Minister Imran Khan was making efforts to reform institutions and change thinking of persons in these institutions regarding social issues.

“The unfortunate incident is a matter of concern and it identified that our traditions have fallen apart, our challenges have increased and our relation with the religion has weakened. Our sisters and daughters are falling victims to the deteriorating values in society.” She said that the government and the Prime Minister shared grief of the family and “we think that in order to stop such incidents, the existing gaps in laws needed to be removed.”

The weaknesses in implementation of present laws needed to be identified, she stated.

Dr Firdous said that the Prime Minister had taken immediate action on the incident and made decisions which were to be taken at the Inspector General of police and lower level. The gaps in registration of FIR, postmortem, investigation and recovery of the child pointed to the weak system, she said. “We need to strengthen the system and follow a strategy to implement the laws,” she added.