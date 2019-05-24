Share:

KARACHI - The governing body meeting of the Karachi Metropolitan Corporation’s Karachi Medical and Dental College (KMDC) has given the approval for the establishment of Executive Dental Clinic in the KMDC.

The governing body also approved setting up of a welfare fund for the staff of the college from the 10 percent of the revenue, said a statement on Thursday.

The PC-I for the construction of two floors of the college building in the second phase of the project has been sent to the President of Pakistan for approval and work on it will be started right after the approval and availability of funds.

The meeting was chaired by Mayor Karachi Waseem Akhter and attended by Deputy Mayor Syed Arshad Hasan, Metropolitan Commissioner Dr Syed Saif-ur-Rehman and other members of the governing body.

The welfare fund will be set up with 10 percent of the total income and will be utilised for the welfare of the employees. Mayor Waseem urged the governing body members that the standard of the college will have to be maintained and for this purpose the KMC will take all necessary measures, including a raise in the grant for the college.

The governing body also approved the creation of new administrative posts.

in the college and the budget for the college for financial year 2019-20.