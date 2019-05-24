Share:

LAHORE - A delegation of lady health workers (LHWs) and supervisors from different districts of the province called on Punjab Health Minister Dr Yasmin Rashid at Primary and Secondary Healthcare office, here on Thursday. Prof Dr Javed Chaudhry, Shehnaz Akhtar, Attiqua Majeed, Kishwar Sultana, Shameem Ishaq, Zareena and others were present on the occasion. Dr Yasmin Rashid said that the government played a central role for scale up-gradation of the lady health supervisors and lady health workers. She urged the lady health supervisors and lady health workers for playing due role for success of the anti-polio campaign. She said that no home should be left without administering polio vaccine.