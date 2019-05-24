Share:

ISLAMABAD - Pakistan Stock Exchange (PSX) Thursday continued to witness bullish trend as KSE 100-index bounced by 944.2 points (2.65 percent) to close at 35581.34 points.

A total of 164,340,750 shares were traded, whereas the value of shares traded during the day stood at Rs6.389 billion.

Out of 344 companies, share prices of 239 companies recorded increase while 86 companies registered decrease whereas 19 companies remained stable.

Bank of Punjab remained top trading company with a volume of 16,298,500, and its per share price increased by Rs0.02 per share. This was followed by Unity with 15,251,000 shares and its share price also increased by Rs0.62 whereas KEL was third top trading company that touched trade volume of 15,176,000, while its share price decreased by Rs0.06 per share.