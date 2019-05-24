Share:

KARACHI - Sindh Tajir Ittehad (STI) Vice Chairman Muhammad Ismail on Thursday announced that all the business centres, malls, markets of the metropolis would remain closed before Iftar on May 26 (Monday) on account of Youm-e-Ali (AS).

However, the markets and malls would be opened after Iftar as the processions would conclude.

Addressing a meeting at the Tajir Ittehad Central Office, he demanded from the authorities concerned particularly Pakistan Rangers Sindh and Sindh Police to enhance the security measures at trade centers, markets and malls of the city keeping in view the increasing street crimes, according to a statement.

Muhammad Ismail said that all the markets, tarde centers, shops, malls and others would remain closed particularly on the routes of processions of Youm-e-Ali (AS) and the office-bearers of Sindh Tajir Ittehad would also flank the procession. He said that all the markets, shops and others would continue businesses after Maghrib prayers.