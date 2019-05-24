Share:

LAHORE - Implementation of recommendations of a taskforce on family planning, which was constituted as per the Supreme Court orders, has begun.

A meeting of senior officials of the Punjab Healthcare Commission and stakeholders was held here on Thursday with PHC Chief Executive Officer Dr Mushtaq Ahmed Salariya in the chair. Focal person for the Specialised Healthcare and Medical Education Department Prof Robina Sohail; Dr Tariq Mahmood Mian and Dr Aftab Iqbal Shaikh of the Pakistan Academy of Family Physicians; Dr Aaiesha Qureshi, Dr Shabana Khalid and Dr Nailah Akhtar of the Population Welfare Department; Dr Iram Shahzadi of the PMA, SHC&ME Deputy Secretary Dr Hafiz Shahid Latif; PHC Director (Complaints) Prof Riaz Ahmed Tasneem; Director (Licensing) Dr Muhammad Anwar Janjua and Director (Quality Assurance) Dr Salman Qamar attended the meeting.

Dr Salariya briefed the meeting about the PHC’s mandate, and mentioned that inspection of the family planning services at the HCEs was being carried out as per requirement of the minimum service delivery standards (MSDS).

Representatives of the stakeholders appreciated the PHC for taking the initiative. Promising full support, they underlined the need for awareness and training of family physicians and private hospitals so that people could be persuaded to actualise goals of the family planning. It was agreed that private healthcare establishments, besides advocating for the cause of family planning, should provide services and refer deserving patients to population welfare centres.

On the suggestion of the PHC, the Population Welfare Department has nominated district population officers as focal persons for consultation and guidance of family physicians. The participants were unanimous on awareness seminars and training of family physicians in all districts of the province.

On January 3, the Supreme Court had expressed dissatisfaction at the population control plan. The top court had ordered the government to formulate a proper action plan till January 14.