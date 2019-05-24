Share:

MULTAN - The Multan Electric Power Company (Mepco) has caught 17,276 power pilferers in a campaign against power theft and recovered fine worth over Rs210 million from them during the last eight months, The Nation has learnt.

Mepco sources revealed that the joint teams comprising Mepco officials, police and district administration representatives conducted raids in 13 districts of South Punjab and caught a number of meter reversing gangs. “The authority imposed over 34.7 million units as fine on the pilferers worth Rs541 million,” sources added.

The teams also took action against 40 Mepco officials for connivance with the power pilferers. Sources further revealed that the Mepco got registered as many as 12,085 FIRs against the power thieves at different police stations of South Punjab. Giving further details, the sources revealed that the teams caught 16,447 domestic consumers stealing electricity from nine operation circles of Mepco between October 2018 and May 2019 and got registered FIRs against 11,679 accused. The authority also imposed fine worth Rs430 million on them. Similarly, as many as 496 commercial consumers were caught red handed and Rs22 million fine was imposed on them besides registration of cases against 272 people. The teams traced power theft at 129 industrial units on which cases were registered against 38 consumers and fine worth Rs50 million was imposed. As many as 169 tube-well consumers were also found involved in power theft on which cases were registered against 91 farmers besides imposition of Rs27 million as fine.

As per details, the teams caught 2,472 power pilferers from Multan circle and fine worth Rs103 million was imposed. Similarly, the Mepco authority imposed fine worth over Rs104 million on 5,590 power pilferers from Dera Ghazi Khan, Rs85 million 1566 power thieves Vehari, Rs44 million 1,385 Bahawalpur, Rs40 million 1,328 Sahiwal, Rs35 million 1,767 Rahim Yar Khan, Rs60 million 1,627 Muzaffargarh, Rs. 22 million 506 Bahawalnagar and Rs44 million 1,035 Khanewal.

MEPCO REPLACES 31614 ELECTRICITY METERS

Meanwhile, Mepco sources revealed that the company replaces 31614 meters for different reasons across South Punjab in April. They included 30940 single phase, 645 three phase and 29 MDI meters. According to details, as many as 8101 meters were replaced in Multan circle, 3171 Dera Ghai Khan, 1693 Vehari, 2572 Bahawalpur, 2728 Sahiwal, 4217 Rahim Yar Khan, 3951 Muzaffargarh, 2708 Bahawalnagar and 2473 Muzaffargarh.