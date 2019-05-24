Share:

KARACHI - Sindh Minister for Food Hari Ram Kishori Lal Thursday directed the officials of Food Department to complete the physical verification of wheat godowns as per actual position by Monday and send him a complete report.

He said that the report should be based on ground realities and FIR should be lodged against those District Food Controllers, who deviate from ground realities and prepare fabricated verification report.

This he said while presiding over a meeting of the department regarding progress of Physical Verification of wheat godowns and Recovery of Dues from flour mills, said a statement on Thursday.

Secretary Food Haroon Ahmed, Director Food Sindh Syed Afzal Ahmad, Deputy Directors of the Food Department and District Food Controllers attended the meeting.

He said that divisional officers of the department will be held responsible if fake reports are submitted by district food controllers and FIR will be registered against deputy directors, who are head of the department at divisional level.

He said that billions of rupees of the Sindh Government were payable by flour mills and directed the officials to expedite process of recovery of dues from flour mills and complete it in ten days. He said that major dues were in Sukkur and Larkana divisions.

The Minister further said that the Sindh Government has imposed a ban on the movement of Wheat to other provinces to ensure the availability of Wheat in Sindh.

He asked to keep a close eye on the movement of Wheat with the assistance of district administration and police.

He also directed to ensure the supply of Wheat to drought-hit Tharparkar District and fully cooperate with the district administration in this regard.