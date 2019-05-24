Share:

LAHORE - Minister for Health Dr Yasmin Rashid chaired a meeting on Thursday to review the two-month performance of the Punjab Human Organ Transplantation Authority. Additional Secretary Adnan Arshad, DG P-HOTA Prof Faisal Masood, Prof Muzammil Tahir, Prof Riaz and Prof Javed Chaudhry attended the meeting. The meeting reviewed legal aspects of transplantation. The meeting also reviewed the committee’s recommendations regarding setting up Organ Procurement Cell. The DG briefed the minister about the last six week’s performance and said that more than 30 successful operations were conducted in different government hospitals including PKLI, Sheikh Zayed Hospital, DHQ Gujranwala, Bahawalpur Victoria Hospital.