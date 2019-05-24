Share:

SIALKOT - A three and a half years old Christian girl was allegedly abused by an unidentified suspect at her house in Chak Kheena village, Sambrial tehsil.

According to the FIR, the ill-fated minor girl was alone at the upper portion of her house when the accused, armed with a sharp edged knife, came and abused her. Members of the girl’s family rushed to the upper portion after listening to her hue and cry at which the accused fled away by threatening them with dire consequences. The victim was admitted to Sambrial THQ Civil Hospital in critical condition where her condition was stated to be critical.

Meanwhile, on the report of victim’s father, Sambrial police registered a case and launched investigation.