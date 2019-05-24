Share:

Rawalpindi - Police arrested a mother along with her son and two daughters for murdering her son in Jatli and began investigation, sources said on Thursday.

The accused were identified as Sughra Bibi, Zakia Bibi, Umaira Bibi and Safeer Ahmed, they said.

According to sources, a man Wazir Ahmed Sajid, hailing from Thekerian Village, appeared before Police Station Jatli officials and lodged complaint that his sister Sughra Bibi along with her son and two daughters had tortured her son Tauseef Ahmed to death. He mentioned that the family tried to portray before the villagers that Tauseef died after falling from roof of his house.

The applicant told police the reason behind the murder was that Tauseef had launched an attack against his brother Safeer a few days ago on which the family murdered him. He requested the police to register a case and arrest the killers. Police lodged a case against the accused and arrested them during a raid.

Meanwhile, police arrested a clerk of a lawyer from district courts Gujar Khan on charges of raping a married woman along with one of his friends, sources said. The detained accused was identified as Adnan. The police produced the accused before a court and obtained his physical remand for further investigation.

According to sources, a woman namely NQ lodged complaint with PS Gujar Khan stating that she visited Gujar Khan courts to obtain custody of her son and daughter after his husband divorced her. She alleged that two clerks Adnan and Naheem met her in the court and assured that they would help her in getting justice. She alleged that Adnan took her to his home and promised to marry her. She added that Adnan raped her for two months in the name of marriage but later refused to perform ‘nikkah’ with her. “I am pregnant now but Adnan is hurling threats of dire consequences and trying to kill me,” she added. She asked the police to initiate legal action against the duo. Police booked the alleged rapists and began investigation with arresting one accused.