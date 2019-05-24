Share:

ISLAMABAD - The federal government has removed Secretary Finance Division Younus Dhaga and directed him to report to Establishment Division.

According to the notification: “Muhammad Yonus Dhaga, a BS-22 officer of Pakistan Administrative Service, presently posted as Secretary Finance Division, is transferred and directed to report to Establishment Division, with immediate effect and until further orders.”

Similarly, Maroof Afzal, a BS- 22 officer of Pakistan Administrative Service has been transferred from the post of Secretary Information Technology and Telecommunication Division and posted as Secretary, Cabinet Division, with immediate effect and until further orders.

Muhammad Naveed Kamran Baloch, a Bs-22 officer of PAS has been transferred and posted as Secretary Finance Divison, he was previously posted as Secretary Cabinet Division.

Federal government had posted Younus Dhaga as Secretary Finance two months ago but Prime Minister Imran Khan was not satisfied with the performance of Dhaga. Dhaga had served on several key positions and he was posted as Secretary Water and Power and played a key role in reduction of load-shedding in previous government. He was considered a close aide of disqualified PM Nawaz Sharif and spotted in all important meetings in PML-N tenure.

Sources said that Advisor to PM on Finance Dr Hafeez Shaikh was also not happy with the performance of Dhaga.

New Secretary Finance Kamran Baloch is a seasoned bureaucrat and he had served as Chief Secretary Khyber Pakhtunkhwa. Baloch considers a bold bureaucrat and he as Secretary Health Division had given a tough time to than Chairman Federal Board of Revenue and former finance minister Ishaq Dar to increase tax on tobacco in 2018 budget and written a letter in this regard.