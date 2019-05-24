Share:

ISLAMABAD - The opposition parties have planned to give a tough time to PTI’s government in upcoming National Assembly session starting from today (Friday) on price hike, IMF deal, amnesty scheme, rupee devaluation and other political matters.

The 10th session of the National Assembly, on its first day, will adjourn only after offering fateha for Federal Minister for Narcotics Control Sardar Ali Muhammad Khan Meher, according to the parliamentary norms.

Mehar, died of heart attack, won the 2018 election independently from NA-205 and then joined the PTI and became part of the cabinet in September 2018.

The opposition may also openly threaten to launch anti-government movement after Eidul fitr with the argument the present government has failed to provide relief to masses.

The joint opposition have already announced Multi-Party Conference after Eidul fitr. PPP-P, in connection with the anti-government movement, has recently hosted Iftar dinner to initially chalk out a plan against PTI’s government.

Parliamentary sources said the upcoming session of the national assembly will remain in session for a week. The government side, sources said, is also ready to respond to the verbal attacks of opposition on all its points related to economic situation of the country. According the agenda of the proceedings, the government side will try to dispose of debate of presidential address. Speaker National Assembly will request opposition to formally initiate pending debate of presidential address.

The Friday’s agenda (order of the day) will be taken up on Monday. According to the agenda, opposition member Raja Khurram Shahzad Nawaz has submitted a call-attention notice regarding non-functioning of BHUs and dispensaries as well as non-availability of doctors, medicines and ambulances in the rural areas of Islamabad. Minister for National Health Services, Regulations and Coordination has been asked respond on this issue.

Minister of State for Parliamentary Affairs ALI Muhammad Khan will move a motion under Rule 244(B) of the Rules of Procedure and Conduct of Business requesting the Speaker National Assembly to nominate fifteen members of the National Assembly to include them in the Parliamentary Committee to protect minorities from forced conversion.

The minister may also be authorised to make changes in the ministers composition of the Committee for members belonging to National Assembly as and when deem appropriate.

MNA Zaib Jaffar has also submitted a call-attention notice inviting attention of the Minister for Interior about non-functioning of filtration plants in Islamabad, causing grave concerns amongst the public.