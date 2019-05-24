Share:

ISLAMABAD - Pakistan on Thursday conducted successful training launch of surface-to-surface ballistic missile Shaheen-II.

According to the Inter-Services Public Relations (ISPR) directorate, the training launch was aimed at ensuring operational readiness of Army Strategic Forces Command.

Shaheen-II Missile is capable of carrying both conventional and nuclear warheads up to a range of 1,500 kilometres. Shaheen-II is a highly capable missile which fully meets Pakistan’s strategic needs towards maintenance of desired deterrence stability in the region, according to the ISPR.

The training launch, having its impact point in the Arabian Sea, was witnessed by Director General Strategic Plans Division, Commander Army Strategic Forces Command, Chairman NESCOM, senior officers from the Army Strategic Forces Command, scientists and engineers of the strategic organisations.

Chairman JCSC and Services Chiefs congratulated the scientists and engineers on conduct of successful training launch.

President and Prime Minister of Pakistan have also conveyed their congratulations on the achievement, the ISPR said.

Thursday’s test was conducted to reiterate Pakistan’s nuclear deterrence posture, military spokesperson Asif Ghafoor said in a statement. “Shaheen-II fully meets (Pakistan’s) strat(egic) needs towards maintenance of desired deterrence stability in the region,” he tweeted, alongside a video of the test.

The test comes as tensions between India and Pakistan remain high after a military standoff earlier this year that saw both countries launch air attacks on each other’s territory, in which an Indian fighter jet was shot down in an aerial dogfight.