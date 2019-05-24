Share:

Rawalpindi - The Parks and Horticulture Authority, Rawalpindi kicked off T-20 night cricket tournament on Wednesday night. According to the Chairman Parks and Horticulture Authority (PHA), Rawalpindi Asif Mehmood, 16 teams would play a total 24 pool matches. The T-20 cricket tournament matches will be played at different grounds simultaneously, he added.

He said that final of the tournament would be played on June 2, adding that the PHA was trying to arrange healthy activities for the youngsters as per vision of the Prime Minister Imran Khan. The cricket teams from different constituencies of National and provincial assemblies of Rawalpindi district under the supervision of respective MNAs and MPAs would participate in the tournament, he added.

He said that participation in sports activities was a symbol of living nations and its promotion is essential for the formation of healthy society.