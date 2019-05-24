Share:

Islamabad - Prime Minister Imran Khan has directed Employees Old-Age Benefits Institution to provide all possible facilities, including banking and payment, to old age pensioners.

Chairing a briefing regarding EOBI here on Thursday, Prime Minister said some issues between the federation and provinces regarding EOBI should be presented before the Council of Common Interest at the earliest to sort out those matters and full attentions should be given to the welfare of employees.

The Prime Minister was informed that registration process of workers under EOBI is being made easy and the entire procedure is being digitalized. It was further briefed that data of registered workers is being compiled and a modern complaint management system will be established for the redressal of complaints of registered employees.

A proposal to provide housing facility to low-income group of people under Pakistan Real Estate Investment and Management Company, a subsidiary of EOBI, was presented to the Prime Minister. Under this scheme 5,500 houses of three and five marla will be constructed.

Meanwhile, Speaker National Assembly Asad Qaiser, Minister for Parliamentary Affairs Azam Khan Swati and Law Minister Farogh Nasim separately called on Prime Minister Imran Khan here today and exchanged views on matters of mutual interest.

PM PHONES KAIRA

Prime Minister Imran Khan telephoned leader of Pakistan Peoples Party Qamar Zaman Kaira to condole the death of his son in a road accident.

Expressing grief over the death of the youthful son of Kaira, he prayed for courage to the bereaved family to bear the loss with equanimity.

Prime Minister Imran Khan also telephoned Member Sindh Assembly Ali Gauhar Mahar to condole over the death of his brother Federal Minister for Anti Narcotics Sardar Ali Muhammad Mahar who had died on Monday.

The prime minister expressed deep grief over the demise of Ali Muhammad Mahar. He also prayed to Allah Almighty to grant peace to the departed soul and courage to the bereaved family to bear the loss with fortitude.