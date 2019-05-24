Share:

Prime Minister Imran Khan here on Friday said that Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) was against carving out of a new province from Sindh.

Talking to a delegation of coalition parties at the Governor House in Karachi, PM Imran Khan said, “Division will not be needed in Sindh after implementation of new local body system in the province.”

The delegation included Firdous Shamim Naqvi, Khurram Sher Zaman, Haleem Aadil Sheikh, Faisal Vawda , Ashraf Qureshi, Arbab Ghulam Rahim, Anand Kumar, Nusrat Sehar Abbasi, Sadruddin Shah Rashadi and others.

The meeting discussed overall political situation of Sindh, ongoing federal government development projects in the province and allied parties’ affairs.

Earlier on April 13, Muttahida Qaumi Movement-Pakistan (MQM-P) had demanded Prime Minister Imran Khan to intervene in Sindh to rescue the province in the aftermath of 18th Amendment.

Convener of MQM-P Khalid Maqbool Siddiqui while addressing a press conference along with other core party members, had said, “There are two (2) Sindhs, only an official announcement is due.”

Owing to the biased approach of the ruling Pakistan Peoples Party (PPP), Siddiqui had explained that Sindh had already been divided “with the implementation of quota system and by stripping the Muhajir community off of their properties under the pretext of nationalisation.”